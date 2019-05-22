Virginia’s Blue Ridge: A Metro-Mountain Adventure

× Expand Whitney Brock "Making Tracks through the Blue Ridge," by Whitney Brock is one of more than 100 original works of art that depict the diversity and uniqueness of the region that will be on display.

The next art show at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will pay tribute to Virginia’s Blue Ridge region and is co-hosted by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The show features the works of 42 artists who depict the beauty and uniqueness of the region through acrylic, oil, watercolor, and photography.