Virginia’s Blue Ridge: A Metro-Mountain Adventure

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The next art show at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will pay tribute to Virginia’s Blue Ridge region and is co-hosted by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The show features the works of 42 artists who depict the beauty and uniqueness of the region through acrylic, oil, watercolor, and photography.

Info

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
540-526-2588
