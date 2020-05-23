Virginia's Blue Ridge Spartan Kids Race

× Expand Spartan Provide your child an overwhelming sense of pride and accomplishment

This event is hosted by VBR Sports!

Get off the couch and climb, crawl, traverse, and run your way to an epic family event May 23 & 24th at Green Hill Park. Spartan Kids returns with a half mile, one mile, and two mile obstacle dense course for the first time participant and competitive kiddo. Our mission is to ignite a love of fitness; the courses mimic our adult events but also provides a festival designed to entertain the entire family. More information can be found here: https://www.spartan.com/en/race/detail/6627/overview