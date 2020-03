The 2020 Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge triathlon will begin with a rolling start format. The race will include a 1.2-mile swim at Carvins Cove, 56-mile bicycle ride through Botetourt County, and a 13.1 mile run on the Roanoke River Greenway. The finish line for the event will be at River's Edge Park. Learn more about the course on the IRONMAN website.