Virginia State Parks History and Culture Day: Historical Pontoon Boat Tours

How large is the lake? What was here before the lake? Ride with a ranger, on our pontoon boat, as we learn the history of how the lake was created and the origin of the park. How did the Virginia State Parks get their start? Learn the fascinating history of our park system and of the area around the lake. We will make stops to take in the scenery and for photo opportunities. Life vests will be provided by the park & must be worn at all times. Water & sunscreen are recommended. Tours will be available at 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 10:45-11:45 a.m.

You must be present for the safety briefing 15 minutes before the start time in order to board the vessel. Space is limited: Pre-registration required at the Main Office/Visitor Center. Registration for this event opens 6/9/2018 and closes at 4 p.m. 6/14/2018. Unfortunately, we cannot take pets aboard the boat. Event is free. Regular parking fees apply.