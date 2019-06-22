× Expand Welsey Fitzhugh VA Summer Solstice Wine Festival

Kick off the start of summer at the 11th Annual Virginia Summer Solstice Wine Festival on June 22 from 11-6pm at Lazy Day Winery. Celebrate great wines from local Virginia wineries, live music on two stages, great festival foods, craft vendors, belly dancers, a petting zoo and more! Wine tasting tickets include a free souvenir glass. Tasting tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Admission is free for kids 12 and under.