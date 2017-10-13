Virginia Tech Ice Hockey
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
The Virginia Tech hockey team is excited to announce the schedule for its 32nd season. Home games are played at Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA!
Individual game tickets are available for $5. Individual tickets for Virginia Tech students, faculty, and staff as well as kids 12 and under are $2. Season tickets are available for $55 for adults and $22 for kids/VT students/Faculty. All tickets are available for purchase through the Berglund Center Box Office. Gates open 1 hour before game time.
2017 - 2018 Home Game Schedule:
- Friday October 13—West Virginia Mountaineers @7:30pm
- Saturday October 14—Virginia Cavaliers @7:30pm
- Saturday November 4—Stevenson Mustangs @2:00pm
- Sunday November 5— James Madison Dukes @2:00pm (Military Appreciation)
- Friday December 1—Elon Phoenix @7:30pm
- Saturday December 2—Wake Forest Demon Deacons @7:30pm (Teddy Bear Toss)
- Sunday December 3—Liberty Flames @2:00pm
- Saturday January 20—Delaware Blue Hens @1:00pm
- Saturday February 10—High Point Panthers @2:00pm
- Sunday February 11—UNC Charlotte 49ers @2:00pm (Senior Day)
Info
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map