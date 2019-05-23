Virginia Tech Professional MBA Information Session

× Expand Virginia Tech MBA Programs Virginia Tech MBA Programs

Virginia Tech's Professional MBA program is hosting an information session in Blacksburg on Thursday, May 23. RSVP at professional.mba.vt.edu. A summary of the program is provided below for your reference.

Can't make it on the 23rd? You can explore alternate information session dates here, including sessions in Roanoke, Richmond, and online, or contact pmba@vt.edu to schedule a one-on-one conversation.

THE VIRGINIA TECH PROFESSIONAL MBA PROGRAM

Like all of Virginia Tech's MBA program options, the Professional MBA is designed for working professionals. The unique structure of the part-time program minimizes disruption to the personal and professional lives of its students while also providing a high-quality business education.

Discover a few of the reasons why students choose the Professional MBA program:

CONVENIENCE

Students meet for in-person class weekends (Friday and Saturday) just once per month. Virtual instruction and collaboration in between class sessions mean you can earn an MBA and advance your career without leaving the workforce.

REPUTATION

The Professional MBA program provides students with a high caliber education, as evidenced by the Pamplin College of Business' status as one of only 5% of business schools worldwide accredited by the most reputable accreditation body for MBA programs, the AACSB.

NETWORK

The cohort-based model brings together professionals from across Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic Region to support team-based learning. Our alumni tell us that this format helps them to create lasting professional relationships with their peers.