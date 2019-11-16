Virginia Tech Science Festival
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Science is bigger than you think! The Virginia Tech Science Festival, co-presented by the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology; other partners at Virginia Tech; and the Science Museum of Western Virginia, is an expo-style, family-friendly event. The festival provides families with hands-on experiences, interactive demonstrations, and techno entertainment that will inspire a wonder in science for all ages. Meet scientists and researchers who solve all kinds of problems.
