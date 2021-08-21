Virginia Vintage Comics Show
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
The Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show is set for Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Salem Civic Center. Some of the best comic book dealers in the South will be selling, buying and trading comic books and related ephemera. Hours are 10-4. Admission is $3, 12 and under free. For more information call Roger Mannon, 540-320-7056.
