Virginia Wine Dinner

Billy's 102 Market St., Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for the first stop on our Around the World Passport Series featuring four Virginia inspired dishes paired with four Michael Shaps wines.

Join our Wine Club for free by emailling Grace at billysevents@gmail.com to receive your Passport & start this exciting journey with us! Get your passport stamped at every dinner you attend to receive special Wine Club members only pricing on featured bottles of wine! Reservation only. $50 before tax & gratuity. 50% deposit required.

Billy's 102 Market St., Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
