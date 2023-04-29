Virginia’s Lost Appalachian Trail Book Presentation with Mills Kelly

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Presentation at The Floyd Country Store - Free admission

Mills Kelly is a professor of history at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, where he is also the Director of the award-winning Roy Rosenzweig Center for History and New Media. A lifelong hiker on the Appalachian Trail, Mills is the host of The Green Tunnel Podcast, a podcast on the history of the Appalachian Trail and the author of Virginia’s Lost Appalachian Trail (The History Press, 2023). He has won numerous state, national, and international awards for his teaching and his research on teaching and learning, most recently the Gutenberg Teaching Award from the University of Mainz (Germany). Mills has been a volunteer on the Appalachian Trail for many years and currently is the maintainer of the Manassas Gap shelter in Linden, Virginia, one of the most historic shelters on the entire trail.