A Virtual Christmas Murder Mystery Whodunnit – 12/18/21, 8:00 PM Eastern Time

Join us on 12/18/21 at 8pm ET for our VIRTUAL tacky Christmas sweater murder mystery! Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role ahead of time! This is an interactive virtual murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Everyone that purchases a ticket will get a character role ahead of time and is encouraged to wear their favorite tacky Christmas sweater! Everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. Tickets are $20 per person. **For those that attended last year, this will be a NEW STORYLINE!

For tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/tackychristmassweaterwhodunnit