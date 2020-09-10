Virtual Medicaid Waiver Workshop

× Expand Alison Wickline Medicaid Waiver Workshop Flyer

Join DePaul Community Resources for an online introduction to Home and Community Based Services. Emily Moore, Regional Recruiter, will host a Medicaid Waiver Workshop for families and individuals interested in learning more about the two Medicaid Waiver programs that provide home and community based services for individuals with disabilities, the Commonwealth Coordinated Care (CCC) Plus Medicaid Waiver and the Developmental Disabilities (DD) Medicaid Waivers Program.

There will be a weekly webinar for three (3) weeks on the following topics:

1. Medicaid Waivers 101

Presented by Emily Moore from DePaul and Heather Dooley from the Lynchburg Area Center for Independent Living (LACIL)

September 10 at 6:30 PM

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tuOaQJCvThmU47UQgalq6g

2. Residential Service Options in Developmental Disability Medicaid Waivers

Presented by Emily Moore from DePaul

September 17 at 6:30 PM

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lNABi7k7Rju2saPy_sRsCQ

3. Becoming a Compassionate Caregiver: Sponsored Residential Care

Presented by Emily Moore and Chris Tompkins from DePaul

September 24 at 6:30 PM

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_plPuUFvTS0eRcVk51DLPMw

Registration through Zoom is required to attend a webinar. Please use the registration links above to register for the webinar(s) you would like to attend (note: you must register for each webinar individually if you wish to attend more than one). All registrants will receive a recording of the webinar as well as additional resources that correspond with the webinar topic.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Emily Moore at emoore@depaulcr.org.