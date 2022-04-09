VIRTUAL Murder Mystery with an Art Heist Twist

× Expand Jump into Mystery Add a heading (1900 × 1080 px) Jump into Mystery

Join us on Saturday 4/9/22 at 8pm ET for an art heist themed Virtual Murder Mystery! Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role ahead of time! This is an interactive virtual murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Everyone that purchases a ticket will get a character role ahead of time. Everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play.

For tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/virtual