Vivaldi Four Seasons & Appalachian Spring
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
February 10, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
February 11, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
In a joyous celebration of anticipated spring, concertmaster Akemi Takayama performs one of Vivaldi's most beloved works. The music blossoms as the violin bursts forth in the imaginative Four Seasons. The concert concludes with Copland's inspired music for ballet. Appalachian Spring in its original instrumentation.
