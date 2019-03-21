VOICES BEYOND BORDERS is a companion event for the PBS series, WOMEN, WAR AND PEACE II which will shine a spotlight on women whose stories are too often written out of history. Invited panelists include a diverse, multi-generational, cross-section of women. The conversation will underscore women’s expertise and experiences in building lasting, peaceful and vibrant communities.

More information about the event is available at www.BlueRidgePBS.org.

Tune in to the series on Blue Ridge PBS Monday & Tuesday, March 25 & 26 at 9:00pm. Information about WOMEN, WAR AND PEACE II can be found at https://www.pbs.org/wnet/women-war-and-peace/

The Women, War & Peace National Community Engagement Initiative is funded by The Compton Foundation.