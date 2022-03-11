Volunteer Work Weekend
Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing 11176 Peaceful Valley Rd, New Castle, Virginia 24127
Join us at Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing for the annual Volunteer Work Weekend!
Bring your friends or the whole family - camp or grab a room in the lodge, and get dirty with us! We’ll have projects for everyone all weekend:
- Trail building & trail marking
- Fence building
- Gardening
- Brush clearing and brush BURNING!
- Construction projects galore!
In appreciation for your efforts, we’ll be serving you great food and cold beverages all weekend, on the house.
Please RSVP at https://form.jotform.com/210424371610038 by Wednesday, March 9th so we can prepare accordingly!