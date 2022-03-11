Join us at Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing for the annual Volunteer Work Weekend!

Bring your friends or the whole family - camp or grab a room in the lodge, and get dirty with us! We’ll have projects for everyone all weekend:

- Trail building & trail marking

- Fence building

- Gardening

- Brush clearing and brush BURNING!

- Construction projects galore!

In appreciation for your efforts, we’ll be serving you great food and cold beverages all weekend, on the house.

Please RSVP at https://form.jotform.com/210424371610038 by Wednesday, March 9th so we can prepare accordingly!