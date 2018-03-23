VTCSOM Medical Student Research Symposium

This year's Medical Student Research Symposium will feature presentations on eight of the Class of 2018's top research projects along with poster sessions of all of the research projects by the class. Some of the topics include: the efficacy of ketamine in treating migraines, the effect of episodic future thinking that combines thoughts of smoking-related illness on a person's craving for nicotine, and the effects of intranasal insulin on memory.

New this year will be awards for research mentors, best poster, best presenter of a poster, and Letters of Distinction for productivity.