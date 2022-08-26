× Expand Tim Pohlad-Thomas 1/4 Page Flyer - WA Fest WA Fest Flyer

Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing is excited to announce the return of WA Fest, a musical adventure! This will be a weekend full of live music, camping, lodging, delicious food, and guided adventure activities for the whole family!

Music Schedule:

Friday:

5:00pm - 6:15pm: The Kind Thieves

6:45pm - 8:15pm: Jared Stout Band

8:45pm - 11:00pm: Big Daddy Love

Saturday:

1:30pm - 3:00pm: Palmyra

3:30pm - 5:00pm: Songs From The Road Band

5:30pm - 7:00pm: Quiet Hollers

7:30pm - 10:00pm: Love Canon

10:00pm - 11:00pm: Campfire Jam (Bring your own instruments!)

Sunday

10:00am - 11:30am: Palmyra

12:00pm - 1:00pm: Quiet Holler

Learn more about the amazing bands playing here: wilderness-adventure.com/wa-fest-lineup

Also featuring the first annual 'Campfire Jam' on Saturday night, where festival goers bring their own instruments and jam by the campfire with other WA Fest attendees!

Early bird pricing is now available ($85/adult & $25/kid), so be sure to purchase tickets and reserve your spot now before the price increases on 7/25!

Indoor lodging and camping upgrades available!

Tickets: https://form.jotform.com/221645758649167

The Outpost Kitchen will be open Friday for dinner through Sunday breakfast for food & beverages.

Outpost Schedule:

Friday:

Dinner: 5pm - 8pm

Saturday:

Breakfast: 8am - 11am

Lunch: 11am - 5pm

Dinner: 5pm - 8pm

Sunday:

Breakfast: 8am - 11am

We will also have Paper Dragon foods on site all weekend providing even more delicious food options!

Activities available onsite:

-Tubing

-Canoeing

-Zip-line rides (Saturday only - 2:30pm-4:30pm)

-Guided Hikes

-Group Bike Rides

-Crafting Workshops

-Fishing

-And more!

