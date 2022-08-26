WA Fests
Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing 11176 Peaceful Valley Rd, New Castle, Virginia 24127
Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing is excited to announce the return of WA Fest, a musical adventure! This will be a weekend full of live music, camping, lodging, delicious food, and guided adventure activities for the whole family!
Music Schedule:
Friday:
5:00pm - 6:15pm: The Kind Thieves
6:45pm - 8:15pm: Jared Stout Band
8:45pm - 11:00pm: Big Daddy Love
Saturday:
1:30pm - 3:00pm: Palmyra
3:30pm - 5:00pm: Songs From The Road Band
5:30pm - 7:00pm: Quiet Hollers
7:30pm - 10:00pm: Love Canon
10:00pm - 11:00pm: Campfire Jam (Bring your own instruments!)
Sunday
10:00am - 11:30am: Palmyra
12:00pm - 1:00pm: Quiet Holler
Learn more about the amazing bands playing here: wilderness-adventure.com/wa-fest-lineup
Also featuring the first annual 'Campfire Jam' on Saturday night, where festival goers bring their own instruments and jam by the campfire with other WA Fest attendees!
Early bird pricing is now available ($85/adult & $25/kid), so be sure to purchase tickets and reserve your spot now before the price increases on 7/25!
Indoor lodging and camping upgrades available!
Tickets: https://form.jotform.com/221645758649167
The Outpost Kitchen will be open Friday for dinner through Sunday breakfast for food & beverages.
Outpost Schedule:
Friday:
Dinner: 5pm - 8pm
Saturday:
Breakfast: 8am - 11am
Lunch: 11am - 5pm
Dinner: 5pm - 8pm
Sunday:
Breakfast: 8am - 11am
We will also have Paper Dragon foods on site all weekend providing even more delicious food options!
Activities available onsite:
-Tubing
-Canoeing
-Zip-line rides (Saturday only - 2:30pm-4:30pm)
-Guided Hikes
-Group Bike Rides
-Crafting Workshops
-Fishing
-And more!
