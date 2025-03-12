× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre 2025 Season Rack Cards - 1

Discover the Heart and Harmony of "Waitress, the Musical" – A Story of Love, Friendship, and Finding the Recipe for Happiness! - "Waitress, the Musical" was written by Jessie Nelson (book) and features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. The musical is based on the 2007 film "Waitress," which was written and directed by Adrienne Shelly.

Musical | March 12 – March 30

Waitress, The Musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name, with a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. The musical follows Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker at Joe’s Diner, who finds herself in an unfulfilling marriage to her controlling husband, Earl. When Jenna discovers she’s pregnant, she begins to re-evaluate her life and dreams of escape. Encouraged by her quirky fellow waitresses, Dawn and Becky, and supported by an unexpected romantic connection with her gynecologist, Dr. Pomatter, Jenna starts to find her way to a new beginning. The show is celebrated for its emotional depth, witty dialogue, and catchy, soulful songs that explore themes of love, resilience, and self-discovery.

This production contains themes and/or depictions of pregnancy, childbirth, abuse, sexism and sexual situations, and is recommended for mature audiences.