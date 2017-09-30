Wale Concert

Tickets: $10 RC with ID/$25 Non-RC Students

Tickets available at www.roanoke.edu/events on Aug. 1 or at the Colket Center Info Desk*

Roanoke College's Campus Activities Board presents Wale live. Wale, a Grammy-nominated rapper, is one of the most idiosyncratic talents in hip-hop. The Washington, D.C., native began unleashing his distinct mix tapes in 2005, with his 2009 debut album, "Attention Deficit."

After signing with Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group imprint in 2011, he released his breakthrough sophomore album, "Ambition," which spawned the Grammy-nominated hit single, "Lotus Flower Bomb" (feat. Miguel). It was followed by 2013's "The Gifted," which debuted atop the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

Wale released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, "The Album About Nothing," in March 2015. It is his most eclectic, entertaining and personal album to date, featuring the hit single "The Matrimony" (feat. Usher).