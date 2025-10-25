Walk to End Alzheimer's Roanoke

× Expand Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk® ; now the Alzheimer's Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer's.

While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

How to Participate in 3 Easy Steps:

Register

Start or join a team and invite others to walk with you.

Fundraise

Start fundraising and spread the word. We’ll provide tips and coaching every step of the way, including easy ways to recruit others and raise funds.

Join us on Walk day.

Come together for an inspiring community event that celebrates our commitment to ending the disease.