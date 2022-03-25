Monument Records recording artist, Walker Hayes, is a singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama.

His recent EP Country Stuff includes the RIAA certified Platinum smash hit “Fancy Like,” which has topped every country streaming and sales chart since its release, and has spent 8 weeks and counting at the number one spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs. Called “the song of the summer” by the TODAY Show, the track is now in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs. Propelled by the TikTok dance Hayes made to the song with his teenage daughter, “Fancy Like” has been used over half a million times on the app, with that original, homemade video, racking up over 30 million views and being used in a national Applebee’s campaign.