Waller’s: LIVE Music

Waller’s is a family friendly restaurant located in Crystal Shores Marina on beautiful Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia. Utilizing all-natural ingredients to serve award winning Seafood, Burgers, BBQ and more in a casual and tropical setting. Relax beside the water, listen to live music, and enjoy the culinary delights & customized libations only we offer! We offer lots of fun and games for kids of all ages, enjoy ping pong, corn hole, foosball, ring toss, pinball and a game room for the kiddos. Our parking may be a bit challenging by water and land but we are always delighted to see you!