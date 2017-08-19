Walls Are Meant For Climbing Day

The River Rock is excited to announce that we have teamed up with The North Face and 49 climbing gyms around the world to offer a day of FREE climbing!

On Saturday, August 19th, from 10am to 8pm, climbing will be free! Rental gear is included!

For every person who walks in our doors, The North Face will make a $5 donation to Paradox Sports, an organization committed to making climbing accessible to people with physical disabilities.

Please visit our website or call the gym for more information about the day.