If These Walls Could Talk

Family Service of Roanoke Valley 360 Campbell Avenue S.W., Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Have you ever wondered what it is like to step into a counselor's office and know the impact Family Service has on our neighbors across the Roanoke Valley? Thanks to the sponsorship of Dr. David Jones of Roanoke Valley Orthodontics, you are invited to join us for a virtual tour of the agency history and services, and hear from clients about how counseling has given them hope for a happier, healthier future.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley serves 2,350 families and individuals a year, and has been strengthening families, healing trauma, and restoring hope for 117 years. Those benefiting from services at Family Service range from children to older adults, from couples to families, and from abuse survivors to those suffering the loss of a loved one. Learn more at www.fsrv.org.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley 360 Campbell Avenue S.W., Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Counseling & Support Groups
