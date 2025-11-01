× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Walter Smith III is a standout tenor saxophonist, composer, and educator who has performed with jazz greats like Terence Blanchard, Herbie Hancock, and Jason Moran. A graduate of Berklee and the Thelonious Monk Institute, Smith blends technical brilliance with a creative approach to modern jazz. His acclaimed albums on Blue Note Records showcase his expressive tone and thoughtful compositions. In addition to performing worldwide, he serves as Chair of the Woodwind Department at Berklee College of Music, shaping the next generation of jazz talent.

DATE AND TIME: Saturday, January 17, 2026 | Two performances at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

TICKETS: General Admission - $41 (*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket.)

GET TICKETS