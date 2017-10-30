"War of the Worlds," a Roanoke Recreation and joint production by Theatre Roanoke College and WRKE

For the first time ever, Theatre Roanoke College and WRKE Roanoke College Radio are coming together for a joint production.

The production, directed by Lisa Warren and produced by Roanoke student Elijah Wilhelm, will be a slight adaptation of the radio play "War of the Worlds," made famous by Orson Welles, and starring Roanoke College theater students.

When this play was first played on air on Oct. 30, 1938, many took it for fact, believing that a real Martian invasion was underway. WRKE and Theatre Roanoke College hope to honor this play, on its 79th anniversary, for the piece of art that it is and for its influence on radio and mass media.