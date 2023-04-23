Opera Roanoke and Blacksburg Master Chorale: Benjamin Britten's "War Requiem"

× Expand Moss Arts Center

Opera Roanoke, Blacksburg Master Chorale, Virginia Tech Choirs, and the Georgia Boy Choir come together for a production of Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem, a harrowing and timeless work written for the reconsecration of Coventry Cathedral, which was destroyed during the Battle of Britain in World War II. Hailed as a masterpiece, Britten’s work symbolizes the senselessness of war and the importance of reconciliation. The work is performed in Latin with English supertitles.

Opera Roanoke first performed South Pacific at the Moss Arts Center in 2016, while Blacksburg Master Chorale performed Messiah in 2019 and Elijah in 2014. This is the first performance of Britten's War Requiem at the Moss Arts Center.

This performance is supported in part by gifts from Don and Carolyn Rude, Minnis and Louise Ridenour, and Ms. Susan M. Hansen.