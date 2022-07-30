WAR + The Commodores

WAR! Multi-platinum-selling WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for over 4 decades before millions across the globe.The long list of hits includes “Low Rider,” “The World Is A Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” “The Cisco Kid,” and many more. The phenomenal group has been honored twice by its hometown of Los Angeles for making positive contributions to the betterment of the community with its powerful music and has been honored by President Obama as “All Day Music” was placed on his official playlist of the Summer. More recently, LA Weekly declared WAR in the top 10 concerts of 2018. With 12 Billboard Top 40 Hits, 7top 10 ten hits, over 50 million records sold to date, and countless samples and nods by artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Flo-Rida, Tupac, Smash Mouth, Janet Jackson, Dave Matthews, Korn, and countless others, WAR has not only sealed their status as a household name, but has also proven that their music and message continues to be as relevant as ever today as they have always been.

The Commodores! For three decades, the Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. “The Legends of Motown”, “Hit, After Hit, After Hit”, “Grammy Award Winners”, “All The Emotion, All the Excitement”, “If You Haven’t Seen Them Live, You Haven’t Heard The Commodores”. The Commodores aren’t just any group. They have staying power. Just like their hit song "Brick House," the Commodores have created a foundation that just won’t budge. After churning out hit after hit in the Motown days, the Commodores still hadn’t achieved Grammy recognition. This wasn’t to be until 1986, without Lionel Richie, when the Commodores released “Night Shift”. In 1968 the group was formed while all the members were in college at Tuskeegee Institute. After being discovered by Berry Gordy, the Commodores went on to sell over 60 million records for Motown. With hits like “Machine Gun” and “Sail On”, the Commodores became proven artists. They proved it then. They proved it in 1986 with “Night Shift”, and now they are ready to prove it again.