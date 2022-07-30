WAR + The Commodores

Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

WAR! Multi-platinum-selling WAR,  the  original  street  band,  has  been  sharing  its  timeless  music  and  message  of  brotherhood  and  harmony  for  over  4  decades  before  millions  across  the  globe.The  long  list  of  hits  includes  “Low  Rider,”  “The World  Is  A  Ghetto,”  “Why  Can’t  We  Be  Friends,”    “The  Cisco  Kid,”  and  many  more.  The  phenomenal  group  has  been  honored  twice  by  its  hometown  of  Los  Angeles for making positive contributions to the betterment of the community with its powerful music and has been honored by President Obama as “All Day Music” was  placed  on  his  official  playlist  of  the  Summer.  More  recently,  LA  Weekly  declared  WAR  in  the  top  10  concerts  of  2018. With  12  Billboard  Top  40  Hits,  7top 10 ten hits, over 50 million records sold to date, and countless samples and nods  by  artists  such  as  Kendrick  Lamar,  Flo-Rida,  Tupac,  Smash  Mouth,  Janet  Jackson, Dave Matthews, Korn, and countless others, WAR has not only sealed their  status  as  a  household  name,  but  has  also  proven  that  their  music  and  message continues to be as relevant as ever today as they have always been.

The Commodores! For three decades, the Commodores have remained a force in the music industry.  “The Legends  of  Motown”,  “Hit,  After  Hit,  After  Hit”,  “Grammy  Award  Winners”,  “All  The Emotion,  All  the  Excitement”,  “If  You  Haven’t  Seen  Them  Live,  You  Haven’t  Heard  The Commodores”. The Commodores  aren’t  just  any  group.    They have staying power.    Just like their  hit song "Brick House," the Commodores have created a foundation that just won’t budge. After  churning  out  hit  after  hit  in  the  Motown  days,  the  Commodores  still  hadn’t achieved Grammy recognition.  This wasn’t to be until 1986, without Lionel Richie, when the Commodores released “Night Shift”. In  1968  the  group  was  formed  while  all  the  members  were  in  college  at  Tuskeegee Institute.  After being discovered by Berry Gordy, the Commodores went on to sell over 60  million  records  for  Motown.    With  hits  like  “Machine  Gun”  and  “Sail  On”,  the Commodores  became  proven  artists.    They  proved  it  then.    They proved it  in  1986  with “Night Shift”, and now they are ready to prove it again.

