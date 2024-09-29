Warren Haynes: Million Voices Whisper Tour

× Expand Salem Civic Center

The Warren Haynes Band, led by GRAMMY®?Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov’t Mule front man Warren Haynes, has announced their Million Voices Whisper Tour. The new 16-date fall headlining tour launches September 19th in Fort Lauderdale and stops in Salem, VA September 29th, before wrapping October 12th in Boston.

Performing alongside Haynes (vocals, guitar) for the new all-star lineup of the Warren Haynes Band is Gov’t Mule bassist Kevin Scott, veteran WHB member and two-time Grammy Award-winning drummer Terence Higgins, recognized for his work with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ani DiFranco and others, and the venerable Greg Osby on sax, with Matt Slocum on keys for the summer tour. Longtime friend and famed keyboardist John Medeski (most notably known as one-third of the groundbreaking trio Medeski, Martin & Wood) returns to the fold for the band’s fall tour.

WARREN HAYNES BAND – MILLION VOICES WHISPER TOUR

Sunday, September 29, 2024 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26th at Noon

VIP $197.50, $287.50, & $297.50. LIMITED VIP Packages available online only.

RESERVED SEATS: $42.50, $52.50, $62.50 & $72.50

PREFERRED PARKING: $10.00

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and online at www.ticketmaster.com