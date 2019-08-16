The Annual Warren Street Festival is a celebration of Warren Street's African-American history in Franklin County. The two-day festival at the Rocky Mount Farmers' Market includes musical performances from regionally, nationally-known, and local groups; food vendors, art, activities, and a car show and parade.

The celebration starts Friday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. with a business expo, followed by music and dance, and continues Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. with a car show and parade, music and activities. Each year a prominent keynote speaker is invited to enhance the knowledge and experience of those gathered together. The Festival also honors various extraordinary people who left a special imprint on their community.