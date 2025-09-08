Warren Zeiders: Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour

× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

Warren Zeiders is a true road warrior and shows no signs of slowing down, playing bigger markets and bigger venues. These 2025 “Relapse” Tour dates follow his incredibly successful 2023-2024 “Pretty Little Poison” headlining tour, which sold over 150k tickets across 55+ SOLD-OUT shows across the US and Canada, including a standout performance at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. Zeiders has played major festivals like Stagecoach, Faster Horses, Watershed and more, and was direct support on Jelly Roll’s The Beautifully Broken Tour.

His undeniable star power continues to capture audiences across genre lines and is rapidly cementing himself as one of Country’s newest and most-promising genre staples. In 2024, he earned two, fan-voted PEOPLE’s Choice Country nomination and won a CMT Award in 2024, and at just 25, Zeiders has already surpassed 3.6 billion+ global career streams and has earned a staggering 2 billion+ TikTok views and 7.8 million+ monthly Spotify listeners. Additionally, in February, Zeiders performed at the 2025 New Faces of Country Music showcase, which is fitting considering he had the No. 2 most-played song on all of Country radio in 2024.

Zeiders recently released his 21-track album Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal via Warner Records, which was featured on NPR All Songs Considered’s New Music Friday playlist, GQ, Cowboys & Indians, Fox News Digital + more.

Reserved seats: $39.50 | $49.50 | $59.50 | $69.50 | $89.50

