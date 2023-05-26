Warren Zeiders at Dr Pepper Park

× Expand Dr Pepper Park

All shows are 🌧 rain or 🌞 shine!

Gates open at 6:00PM.

🎟 Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the Bank of Botetourt box office.

Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas!

🚫 No re-entry.

💲 Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

🚗 Concert Parking Instructions:

Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

🪑 SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent one from us for $5 at concessions.

🍗 Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.

🚫 Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🐶 Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

THANK YOU to our vendors and sponsors!!

Video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. DrPepperPark.com

Warren Zeiders was just 22 years old when he signed his first recording contract with Warner Records’ Los Angeles home office. At that point, fresh out of school, the second song he’s ever written called “Ride The Lightning” had seemingly exploded overnight into the social conciseness of young country music fans. After a series of live covers, “Ride The Lightning” caught fire and ignited a community of true believers before he’d ever toured or played outside his hometown of Hershey, PA. Hundreds of TikTok posts turned into thousands and then millions. Zeiders’ distinctive, high-energy country music is powered by a steady supply of youthful grit, honesty, and muscle, and then, there’s that voice; a world-weary, lived-in, honeyed growl that belies his young years. Hailing from central Pennsylvania, the now 23-year-old singer/songwriter delivers outlaw sermons with his unmistakable authenticity. His music is suited more to the vast wilderness of his home state than the bright lights of the big city injecting a healthy dose of Heartland ethos into his stories of real life and the pitfalls of temptation. He walks a fine line, but it’s that space he lives in – between lonesome outsider and magnetic performer – that helps him relate to listeners from all walks of life through songs fueled by an unshakeable soul-searching.