Washer with L.A. Dies & The Stray Lions

From Exploding In Sound Records, WASHER Is passing through to promote their new album "Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends". Solid Indie Rock songwriting such as theirs calls for solid company from local favorites, L.A. Dies and The Stray Lions.
WASHER - www.washerfacts.com
L.A. Dies - www.la-dies.bandcamp.com
The Stray Lions - www.sullivansmithstraylions.bandcamp.com
Friday, July 7th 2023
Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm
$10 ADV | $15 Day of Show
