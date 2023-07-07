Washer with L.A. Dies & The Stray Lions

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

From Exploding In Sound Records, WASHER Is passing through to promote their new album "Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends". Solid Indie Rock songwriting such as theirs calls for solid company from local favorites, L.A. Dies and The Stray Lions.

W﻿ASHER - www.washerfacts.com

L﻿.A. Dies - www.la-dies.bandcamp.com

T﻿he Stray Lions - www.sullivansmithstraylions.bandcamp.com

F﻿riday, July 7th 2023

D﻿oors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$﻿10 ADV | $15 Day of Show