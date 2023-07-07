Washer with L.A. Dies & The Stray Lions

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

From Exploding In Sound Records, WASHER Is passing through to promote their new album "Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends". Solid Indie Rock songwriting such as theirs calls for solid company from local favorites, L.A. Dies and The Stray Lions.

W﻿ASHER - www.washerfacts.com

L﻿.A. Dies - www.la-dies.bandcamp.com

T﻿he Stray Lions - www.sullivansmithstraylions.bandcamp.com

F﻿riday, July 7th 2023

D﻿oors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$﻿10 ADV | $15 Day of Show

