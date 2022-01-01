× Expand 5894 Bcfh

Watch Rose Bowl 2022: Utah Utes vs Ohio State Live Streaming Free The Rose Parade, also commonly known as the Rose Bowl Parade, is the highlight of the annual Tournament of Roses that greets the new year in Pasadena every year since way back in 1890.

The parade typically takes place on the 1st January, and gets underway at 8am in the morning, usually drawing to a close by 12 noon.

The Rose Parade is a lively, loud and colourful parade involving dozens of floats, marching bands and equestrian units, and is watched by a huge audience, both on the city streets and also on televison and online via the increasingly popular and free live stream, which is back once again for the 2022 event, which will be the 133rd year this fabulous event has taken place.