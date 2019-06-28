Watercolor Crash Course

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for this relaxing, experimental workshop that will teach you the basics of watercolor painting. Watercolor techniques and tricks will be used in many of our longer courses offered by the Museum School, so this is a perfect way to “test the water” before committing to a longer class. Watercolor artist and instructor Mariam Foster will guide you through the process, whatever your painting goal may be. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Cost: $12 general, $10 members.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
5403425760
