Watercolor Crash Course

Dip your toes into the water with this crash course and try your hand at creating a watercolor painting!

Join us for this relaxing, experimental workshop that will teach you the basics of watercolor painting. Watercolor techniques and tricks will be used in many of our longer courses offered by the Museum School, so this is a perfect way to “test the water” before committing to a longer class. Watercolor artist and instructor Mariam Foster will guide you through the process, whatever your painting goal may be. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Cost: $12 general, $10 members.