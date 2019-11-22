Watercolor Workshop

× Expand At the TMA Learn the art of watercolor painting!

Do you love the look of watercolor, but feel intimidated by the medium? Join us for this relaxing, experimental workshop that will teach you the basics of watercolor painting. The techniques and tricks you will learn may be used in many of our longer courses offered by the Museum School, so this is a perfect way to “test the water” before committing to a longer watercolor class. Watercolor artist and instructor Mariam Foster will guide you through the process, whatever your painting goal may be. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Cost: $12, $10 members. Pre-register at: https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museum-school.