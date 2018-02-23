Into to Watercolor
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
$25 adults | $20 members
Interested in learning the beautiful art of watercolor? Instructor and professional artist Mariam Foster will introduce you to three kinds of watercolors and dozens of techniques in this quick 2-hour class. Learn how to build texture, layer color, and work with wet and dry ground to create enchanting effects. This is a great class for beginners and anyone who wants to come and play!
