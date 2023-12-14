Waterwise Design for Home Gardens and Farms
Hannah will lead a discussion about the design, creation, and maintenance of an environmentally friendly community garden in Morningside Park, with particular attention to its innovative water management system.
About Hannah: Hannah Patrick is the farmer/owner of Luddite Farmer, a vegetable and flower farm previously based out of the Catawba Sustainability Center's incubator farm program. They farm with a preference for appropriate technology and seek to avoid unnecessary fossil fuel and single use plastic inputs when possible. Hannah is now the contracted farmer at Morningside Urban Farm and manager of the LEAP Community Gardens, where they have designed and installed public garden spaces that are simultaneously productive, cost effective, environmentally friendly, and aesthetically pleasing.