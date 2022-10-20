A Way With Words: Vol 2 - The Leap Chronicles
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Performance Information
Thursday, October 20 | Doors at 7:00PM, Show at 7:30pm
The Spot on Kirk
22 Kirk Ave SW
Tickets: $20
Featuring:
Nick George, poet
Bryan "Harvest Blaque" Hancock, poet
Olivia Rominiyi, soprano
Rebecca Cummings Scales, soprano
Dr. Gregory Thompson, piano
Continuing to push the boundaries between artistic mediums, Opera Roanoke hosts the second installment of A Way With Words. This time we're celebrating black artists close to home and exploring what it means to "take the leap".
Gather your friends and join us for a casual evening as we celebrate some of our favorite artists from across the region through spoken word, poetry, and music.
$20 per person. Beverages will be available for purchase.