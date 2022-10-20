A Way With Words: Vol 2 - The Leap Chronicles

Performance Information

Thursday, October 20 | Doors at 7:00PM, Show at 7:30pm

The Spot on Kirk

22 Kirk Ave SW

Tickets: $20

Featuring:

Nick George, poet

Bryan "Harvest Blaque" Hancock, poet

Olivia Rominiyi, soprano

Rebecca Cummings Scales, soprano

Dr. Gregory Thompson, piano

Continuing to push the boundaries between artistic mediums, Opera Roanoke hosts the second installment of A Way With Words. This time we're celebrating black artists close to home and exploring what it means to "take the leap".

Gather your friends and join us for a casual evening as we celebrate some of our favorite artists from across the region through spoken word, poetry, and music.

$20 per person. Beverages will be available for purchase.