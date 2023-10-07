Wayzgoose Printing Festival

× Expand Sourced Press Wayzgoose October 7th

Sourced Press and Springhouse are delighted to announce our First Annual Wayzgoose Celebration. The Wayzgoose is a printer’s tradition from the 16th century, celebrating the transition from printing by sunlight to candlelight. We will be celebrating this tradition by bringing to light how letterpress, screen-printing, and bookmaking are not only incredible art forms but serve a vital role in culture change. The day (11am to 4pm) will be filled with collaborative workshops with guest artists in our print shop, booths from printers near and far with shops and demonstrations, and talks highlighting the rich history of printing. Festival schedule coming soon! Giggles the Bus will be selling delicious plant-based food during lunch.

Wayzgoose Festival: 11 am-4 pm, Attend for FREE (donations are welcome)! You can attend the whole day or come by during festival hours to take in the magic of this celebratory tradition.

Wayzgoose Farm-to-Table Dinner & Performance celebrating Olive Schreiner: 5:30-8pm $50/ticket Get your ticket at: https://www.sourcedpress.org/events/wayzgoose (limited seating available).

A profound writer and activist from South Africa, Olive Schreiner’s words were printed by many printers, including Ghandi’s printing press and the University of Cape Town Press, and now Sourced Press’ reprint of The Hunter. We will feast together enjoying a catered farm-to-table meal by local chef, Lindsey Rena Harper. The evening performance will consist of music by Southern Pine and readings from Olive Schreiner.