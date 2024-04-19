We Will Rock You: The Music of Queen
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Mig Ayesa, guest star
Brent Havens, guest conductor
The Music of Queen features some of the most iconic rock songs ever recorded, including We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions, and many others. WE WILL ROCK YOU with our guests and the full symphony orchestra!!
