We Win featuring Gospel Artist Jekalyn Carr

Jekalyn Carr is an award-winning artist. She is a profound speaker, radio and conference host, entrepreneur, actress, and author. Jekalyn has spent nearly a decade on top of the charts as a top-selling independent recording artist with nine Billboard No.1’s including five No.1 radio singles, two No.1 albums, two No.1 digital singles, and seven Top 10 songs. In her career, she’s garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations, two Billboard Music Award nominations, over 90 million global streams, and on YouTube, she has surpassed 95 million views. Her 1.3 million social media followers often go to her for a positive voice during rough times.

She was historically inducted as one of the first Gospel Artists to be inducted into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame in Washington D.C. Jekalyn was also the co-host of the 36th Annual Stellar Awards. She continues to host her nationally syndicated radio show “The Jekalyn Carr Show.”

She was named one of EBONY Magazine’s ‘Power 100’ in 2014 as one of the Most Influential People in the World.

Ever evolving, Jekalyn Carr made her entry into the literary marketplace and was heralded by her debut release “You Will Win!: Inspirational Strategies To Help You Overcome”. In “You Will Win!” Carr shares some of her most poignant and riveting exhortations, inspirational messages, pointers and strategies to promote a victorious Christian life. Jekalyn is one of the youngest to host a major conference that works to build and uplift people in faith, family, and the marketplace. The You Will Win conference is another platform that she uses to inspire people.