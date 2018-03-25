2018 Wedding Crawl

You’ll see five different Downtown Roanoke wedding venues set up as actual wedding receptions, complete with full florals & decor, catering. You’ll be able to talk to DJ’s and musicians performing as they would at a wedding, taste wedding cakes, have fun in our photo booths, see the work of photographers and videographers, partake in hair & makeup demonstrations, get the latest trends in bridal gowns and wedding party attire ….. and so much more!!!! Come ready to crash some weddings, eat some food, load up on sugar and get lots of ideas for your big day.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. And 100% of the ticket sales go to the Roanoke Valley SPCA!!!

Registration is open from 12:00pm-3:00pm inside the Roanoke City Market Building. Vendors available at registration to chat with you about your big day. The “crawling” begins at 1:00pm. You’ll be given the first venue you are to visit but from there, you can move around downtown at your leisure. Transportation will be available with buses, shuttles and vans. Look for the BUS STOP! THIS IS A RAIN OR SHINE EVENT!

A special thanks our sponsors at AmRhein’s Brides & Formals and Aztec Rental for their support.