A Wee Bit O'Murder- Beliveau Farm Winery, 3/23, 1 PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Beliveau Farm Winery - 1 Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 3/23/24 at 1:00pm for an interactive murder mystery. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Food and wine will be available for purchase, but are not included in the ticket. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event and will last from 1pm until 4pm. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 12:30 and 12:45pm to grab food and drinks, as the game will start promptly at 1pm.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/beliveau-farm-winery