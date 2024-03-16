A Wee Bit O'Murder- Our Daily Bread (Vinton) on Saturday 3/16/24

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 3/16/24 at 6:00pm for a St. Patty's themed whodunnit at Our Daily Bread- Vinton. This will be an interactive murder mystery event, where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Beer, wine, and food will be available for purchase, but are not included in the ticket price. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event and will last from 6pm until 9pm. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 5:30 and 5:45pm to grab food and beverages, as the game will start promptly at 6pm. Wear your St. Patty's green and join us.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/our-daily-bread-vinton