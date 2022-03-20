A Wee Bit O' Murder- Eastern Divide Brewing Co. – 3/20/22 – 2PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Add a heading (Flyer (5.5 × 8.5 in)) Jump into Mystery

Join us on 3/20/22 at 2pm for a St. Patty's themed murder mystery at Eastern Divide Brewing Company. Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role upon arrival at the event! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $30 per person and do NOT include food or beverages. You are welcome to come early for brunch or stay after for dinner, as food will be available for purchase. St. Patty's attire is encouraged, but optional. This is an adults only event and everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/eastern-divide-brewing