A Wee Bit O'Murder at Stoney Brook Vineyards, 3/15/24, 6 PM

Join Jump into Mystery on Friday 3/15/24 at 6:00pm for a St. Patty's whodunnit at Stoney Brook Vineyards. This will be an interactive murder mystery event, where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, drink, and meet new friends. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person and do not include alcohol or food. Stoney Brook Vineyards will have wine for sale and everyone is welcome to bring food into the venue. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event and will last from 6pm until 9pm. Wear your St. Patty's green and join us!

For tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/stoney-brook-vineyards