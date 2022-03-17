A Wee Bit O' Murder - Stoney Brook Vineyards on 3/17/22 at 6pm

× Expand Jump into Mystery A Wee Bit O' Murder Stoney Brook Vineyards 3/17/22 - 6pm Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on 3/17/22 at 6pm for a St. Patty's themed murder mystery at Stoney Brook Vineyards. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets are $25 through 2/6/22. Tickets will then be $30 per person. You are welcome to bring your own food. Wine, cheese, and crackers will be available for purchase. This event will be indoors, in the new tasting room. St.Patty's attire is encouraged, but optional. Everyone will get their character role at the event. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. This event will last approximately 3 hours and everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. The tasting room will stay open until 10 pm for the group if you wish to stay when the event is over.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/stoney-brook-vineyards